Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front has stalled across central Florida. This will bring cooler temps, more clouds and a chance for showers, especially south of I16. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring us a chance for showers Saturday through Monday especially south of the Altamaha River. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as the rain may linger most of the day. The low pressure will move away from the area Sunday so rain chances decrease by the afternoon. Another cold front will impact the area Wednesday night with less moisture but cooler temps.