Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front has stalled across central Florida. This will bring cooler temps, more clouds and a chance for showers, especially south of I16. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and bring us a chance for showers Saturday through Monday especially south of the Altamaha River. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY as the rain may linger most of the day. The low pressure will move away from the area Sunday so rain chances decrease by the afternoon. Another cold front will impact the area Wednesday night with less moisture but cooler temps.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs 69-72.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 55-63.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered showers, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the near 80.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Saturday: E winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.