First Responder Expo gives children chance to connect with officers

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids, and adults, in Appling County got an up close visit with the people who work to keep their community safe.
The annual expo gives them a chance to connect with officers and maybe find interest in a future career.
The third annual First Responder Expo gives children, and their parents, the chance to put a face and name with an agency and meet people beyond their badge.
The bulletproof vest almost swallowed five year old Zeron Solomon as he tried it on. His great aunt walked him around to the different agencies set up for the expo. She says events like this help kids build a rapport with those sworn to serve and protect them.
“It’s okay to approach a law officer and get acquainted with who’s in your area or in your neighborhood,” said Ora Hall from Baxley.
They bring together local and state officers to explain what they do and the role they play in the community. Sheriff Mark Melton says it helps to recruit the next generation of first responders.
“To be perfectly honest, this is one of the most important things that we can do if we want to build the next generation of law enforcement and service people,” said Sheriff Melton.
With so many parents here, they offer useful safety information too. The sheriff hopes a few minutes behind the wheel now helps youngsters build connections with those behind the badge.
They hope to keep growing it year and after year.
