Friday | Clouds around, cooler temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Temperatures are running cooler than yesterday morning and in the 50s in most communities.
You may need a light jacket today as the temperature only warms into the 60s by lunch-time; peaking in the low to mid-70s in most communities with some clouds and a breeze. The forecast remains mostly dry today.
DRIER TREND IN SATURDAY’S FORECAST -
Clouds thicken tonight and some showers are possible as early as Saturday morning. But, data has trended drier for the day as a whole. It may be that only scattered rain occurs Saturday. Just keep an eye on the forecast is you have Saturday outdoor plans.
A chance of rain lingers into Sunday; especially before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Gradually drier weather builds in heading into next week with pleasant temperatures and low humidity. The next chance of widespread rain builds in next weekend.
Enjoy your weekend and look for updates in the WTOC Weather App,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.