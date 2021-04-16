3rd Combat Aviation Brigade gets new equipment as military strategy begins to change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the war in Afghanistan draws to a close, the U.S. military is shifting its focus to prepare for potential conflict with Russia and China.
Switching from counter-insurgency operations to more traditional combat against means upgrading equipment and training. One of those upgrades is happening as the Third Combat Aviation Brigade at Hunter Army Airfield gets newer attack helicopters.
The new national military plan involves closer cooperation between all military branches as well as more involvement from drones.
A squadron commander at Hunter says these helicopters can do just that.
“The ability to utilize, both see and control those unmanned aerial systems from within the cockpit, it’s really unprecedented and it’s a capability that no one else has. What it does bring as we move towards large-scale combat operations is just a level of lethality, survivability and observation that no other aircraft has an no other squadron possesses,” Lt. Col. Squad Commander Jeffrey Paulus said.
In addition to the new aircraft, the Brigade is also getting new simulation equipment.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.