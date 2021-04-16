Round 2 of RBC Heritage seeing leaderboard changes

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - With limited attendance, the RBC Heritage wasn’t packed but it was another sold out day at Harbour Town.
It was definitely cooler than Thursday, and with the changing weather came a changing leaderboard.
Round one, Australian Cameron Smith shot a career-low 62 leading the clubhouse at -9 under.
He finished round two even, not quite where he hoped, but he said the weather isn’t to blame.
“I thought I did everything pretty good today, to be honest. I had a lot of lip-outs. I think just the golfing gods kind of getting back at me there. I had a lot of putts that went in yesterday that probably shouldn’t have, and they just got me back,” said Smith.
Bluffton-native Bryson Nimmer won’t be making the cut, but for his second round, still had a large crowd following him and supporting him.
He played much better in his second round, finishing three under, going from shooting an 80 to a 68.
Playing for hundreds isn’t something the 24-year-old is accustomed to coming from the Mackezie Tour, but he said it was valuable experience that he is thankful for.
“I’ve never had that before. I mean, Players Am and stuff down the road, we’ve had people come out, but its, you know, ten, fifteen people. I mean, I’d say yesterday that it got close to 100 people at one point, so I mean, it’s just different... I wanted to be able to say hello to everybody, and you know, kind of thank them for being out there, but you do lose focus a little bit on what you’re doing, but I’ll learn from that and I’ll be better in the future,” said Nimmer.
Players are holding their breath to see what potential rain on Saturday could bring.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.