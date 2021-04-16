SCAD to announce multi-million dollar film studio expansion project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design will announce Friday the expansion of the school’s film and digital media studios on Louisville Road.
The project will occupy nearly 11 acres at SCAD’s Savannah Film Studios, and make it the largest, most comprehensive university film studio complex in the nation.
The expansion will bring in a Hollywood-style film backlot, resources for virtual production, and sound stages, among other things.
SCAD says this enhancement will expand its impact on the film and television industry in Georgia and beyond by producing the next generation of creative leaders. It’s that contribution of future talent that the founder of the Savannah Film Alliance sees as a major benefit of this project. Another huge benefit is building up resources like this in the Savannah area is something the region needs.
“One of the weaknesses we have here is lack of infrastructure. And so, anything that comes along that gives more of those resources and more things that these productions can utilize, that’s a huge benefit and a huge help in rebuilding the industry here in Savannah post-COVID,” said Charles Bowen, Founder of Savannah Film Alliance.
The Hollywood-style backlot is being built in three phases, with the first phase beginning this fall. It’s being designed by the same team that worked on designing Tyler Perry Studios.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.