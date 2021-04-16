Tiny lighthouses a big hit at the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There’s signage branding the RBC Heritage all over Harbour Town Golf Links. The company behind it all for years is based in Rincon, Ga.
Probably the most well-known part about this course is the view of the lighthouse from 18, so when the course opened this week players and fans were pleasantly surprised to see smaller versions of the famous red and white tower on their first tee boxes.
Edwards Interiors Graphics said that the Heritage came to them with a prototype and asked if they could make it into a reality. The finished product is a 10-inch exact scale replica of Harbour Town’s famous lighthouse.
The man behind the design was surprised to hear that the golfers had noticed his work throughout the week.
“I fully expect them to be in their own world and not really pay attention to our little tee markers, but that’s nice to know that they do appreciate what we’ve done too, so we take a lot of pride in the look of it,” Edwards Interiors engineer Scott Melton said.
They can print three lighthouses at a time and it takes three days to complete the printing. From there they have to be assembled piece-piece, hand-painted and the RBC decal is added before they make their way to the golf course.
The company says they’ve been such a hit that they’ve been asked to start printing even more before the week is even over.
