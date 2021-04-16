Woman behind viral video of soldier’s confrontation with Black man shares what happened

“I thought they knew each other,” McCallum said. “I was just minding my business, and then her mother-in-law comes out as well and started yelling at him telling him he needs to leave and he doesn’t live here. But then again, it wasn’t a big deal it wasn’t physical. It was just an argument until the mother-in-law goes from her house and she gets Mr. Pentland out of his house and that’s when he came in. He was being very aggressive.”