Glynn Co. Police and GBI investigating death of 17-year-old

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a 17-year-old found with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a release from Glynn County Police Department.
Police responded to a call of shots fired around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday morning in the area of Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway, according to police. Officers found an unresponsive victim on the side of the road, and the victim appeared to only have a small laceration to the head. Glynn County Fire Rescue was called to transport the victim to a nearby hospital.
While life-saving measures were attempted at the hospital, a gunshot would was discovered on the victim’s upper torso, according to the release. The victim succumbed to their wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tips hotline at 800-597-8477 or the Glynn County Police Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.
