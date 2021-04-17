Savannah Chatham Sustainability Coalition holds pop up art event to recognize Earth Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham Sustainability Coalition is hosting events during the month of April to celebrate Earth Day on Thursday. On Saturday they invited people from different communities across the county to show their love for the planet.
The Coalition’s Executive Director Joanne Morton is also an artist and is using her community engagement art project “The Manifesting Mobile” to host neighborhood pop-up events.
Morton says she wants to make sure everyone around Chatham County has the chance to make every day Earth Day.
“What I’ve been doing now for the last couple weekends is going to different communities to invite the community to come out and take circles, the size of a CD, made out of recycled cardboard, and to share their vision for a healthy planet. So like this person said, ‘Feed the earth.’ So I’m really excited because this gives everybody an opportunity to come together and have conversation,” said Morton.
Morton will be traveling to various communities throughout Chatham County for the rest of the month.
