SC reports 616 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 616 new COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon as well as 352 probable cases.
The report also included 12 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 474,999 confirmed cases, 93,259 probable cases, 8,208 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 22,628 individual tests with a percent positive of 3.7%, down from 4.4% in Friday’s results.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
