SCHP investigates fatal crash in Beaufort Co.

By WTOC Staff | April 17, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 8:39 AM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Lowcountry.

According to SCHP, a Toyota SUV was traveling on Lego Mutton Road around 5:26 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

SCHP continues to investigate.

