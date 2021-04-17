SCHP investigates fatal crash in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Lowcountry.
According to SCHP, a Toyota SUV was traveling on Lego Mutton Road around 5:26 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.
SCHP continues to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.