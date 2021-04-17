Spotty showers possible ahead of the final round of the RBC Heritage!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the 70s across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies hold overhead this evening, with isolated showers moving in from the west.
Most of these showers will remain along and south of the Altamaha River this evening into the overnight hours. Isolated showers are possible along I-16, Savannah and the Lowcountry.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.9′ 7:04AM I 6.7′ 1:12PM I 2.1′ 7:14PM
Isolated showers linger early Sunday morning with lows near 60 degrees at sunrise. Most of the light showers activity will move offshore by late-morning. This is great news for the final round of the RBC Heritage! Even if a few showers are in the area during the morning, the afternoon looks mostly dry with highs in the mid 70s on Hilton Head. Clouds gradually clear during the afternoon with a light breeze from the southwest.
Monday starts out dry with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. A chance for scattered showers returns on Tuesday with afternoon highs back in the mid 70s.
We’ll see temperatures jump back into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the rest of the work week.
Thursday morning’s lows dip back into the mid to upper 40s, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low to mid 70s continue into this weekend with a chance for showers and Thunderstorms Friday night into this coming weekend.
