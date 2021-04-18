‘Chairs for Charity’ to raise money for Tybee Island food pantry

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Local artists on Tybee Island are letting their creative juices flow for ‘Chairs for Charity’ to benefit a community food pantry.
“We have a deep love for the people of Tybee and we know this is going to help our neighbors,” said Liz Hood, supervisor of Visit Tybee.
Hood has developed a new knack for repurposing old chairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was furloughed from my job and bored, so I started seeing chairs on the side of the road and collected them to refinish and give to families in need,” she said.
Through various conversations with local artists, Hood says she came up with ‘Chairs for Charity.’ Nearly 20 Tybee Island artists painted old chairs that will be auctioned off to raise money for Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry.
“We serve about 100 people with two distributions each month. These are families that are just in need,” said Roxy Hogan, a volunteer with Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry.
It’s a need that Hogan says those involved with the pantry have seen grow because of the pandemic. Hood says their goal is to raise $5,000 from the auction and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the food pantry.
“We are able to go to Second Harvest or to the grocery store and buy things that we need,” Hogan said.
The artists who participated definitely created masterpieces.
“Everything from a loggerhead turtle, to flowers, to a groovy 60s chair and everything in between.”
Hood says businesses on the island have been very eager to help and donate. There will also be things like gift baskets, restaurant certificates and free one-night lodging stays to win at the live auction.
“It’s been a lot of fun to see what they come up with,” said Hood.
Bidding will take place at The Guard House on May 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is free and they will accept canned goods donations as well.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.