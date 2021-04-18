Darien community celebrates the Blessing of the Fleet

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The 53rd annual Blessing of the Fleet brought hundreds of people to the waterfront in Darien Sunday afternoon. The tradition celebrates the local community’s biggest industry, shrimping.
Eight shrimp boats were blessed at the ceremony this year in hopes of a bountiful shrimp season.
Last year’s event was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held on the docks without crowds, according to Father Bill Barton, the priest at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Darien.
“This is the very heart of this community and it has been for many, many years. And for these men and women to know they’re supported by the people that live here I think means a tremendous amount to them,” said Barton.
This year the local Chamber of Commerce split the three-day celebration into two separate events with the festival scheduled for September 17-18.
“It’s not as big an event as it used to be, but I think it’s absolutely as important and special as it ever was,” said Barton.
