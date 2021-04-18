Plaid outfits and flyover return to RBC Heritage in 2021 as Round 3 wrapped up Saturday

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - On Sunday, the RBC Heritage Champion will be wearing a tartan jacket, but Saturday was all about the fan fashion.
Hilton Head Island was mad for plaid, as the Saturday tradition of #plaidnation returned to Harbour Town along with the fans for the 2021 tournament.
As far as you could see, the iconic tartan print was across the course.
“So this has been tradition for us for over 10 years, and this is one of my daughter’s boyfriends and this is a utility kilt that I had in the closet and he volunteered to wear it today, so this is his first time,” said Tom Parker. “We’re enjoying the day, we could not ask for better weather.”
Mom Kailey Swofford is passing the tradition down to her little one.
“We know it’s plaid day on Saturday for the Heritage, so we came prepared with all the gear,” she said.
Whether they had Scottish heritage, or were just dressing like it for the day, plaid nation was a hit.
Another tradition made it’s way back to Harbour Town as well, the Boeing flyover on 18.
The 787 Dreamliner, which was assembled in the Palmetto State, made the flight over the 18th fairway, with fans and players stopping to take a look. The flyover had been canceled for the previous two tournaments.
This is Boeing’s 10th year as a presenting sponsor of the RBC Heritage.
While the plane was soaring above the course, two-time winner at Harbour Town Stewart Cink was soaring atop the leaderboard with a five-shot lead over second-place Collin Morikawa. Cink shot a 69 in his third round, but is -18 through three.
He said he knows the rest of the field is gunning for him Sunday.
“That’s a fun part of playing this game. I was in this situation one time about 17 years ago at Firestone in what used to be the Bridgestone World Golf Championship. I remember sleeping little that night, and I’m a little different person now, and I think I’m treating this whole tournament with a little bit more gratitude, Reagan caddying and all that stuff, and it’s been sort of a stop and sort of pinch myself along the way and enjoying it more than I’m fretting over it, but it’ll still be a roller coaster tomorrow emotionally, and it’s going to be a fun challenge to embrace that instead of fighting against it, creating some kind of a conflict,” said Cink.
Cink and Morikawa tee off for the final round at 2:10 p.m. You can watch the final round on WTOC with coverage beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.