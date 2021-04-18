Rape Crisis Center hosts yoga outreach event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Advocates for survivors of sexual assault like the Rape Crisis Center continue to spread the word about their services during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. The nonprofit held a yoga class with some of the youngest members of the community on Sunday.
A couple dozen kids and adults gathered at Lake Mayer to do some yoga and also learn about the services offered by the Rape Crisis Center to all members of the community. The Rape Crisis Center has planned different events during the month of April to talk about their services and the classes they offer.
On Sunday the nonprofit partnered with Savannah Youth City and held a yoga class to highlight prevention education programs like their classes focusing on healthy relationships, boundaries and consent.
Executive Director Doris L. Williams says so far this year they’ve responded to 37 calls for emergency advocacy services and completed 32 kits. She says they want to continue to reach out to the community so they know the Center is here to help.
“We always are trying to broaden our horizon and connect with new individuals and new partners, so this particular group of children are now more aware of our services as well as aware of the classes that we offer so we’re not just a reactive agency but we’re proactive to trying to create a community free of violence,” said Williams.
The Rape Crisis Center will hold a virtual gala for the first time on April 30th. Their guest speaker will be Georgia state Rep. Scott Holcomb (D-District 81).
Williams says they’re looking forward to the continued support of the community and their partners.
