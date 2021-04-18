SC reports 577 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 577 new COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon as well as 425 probable cases.
The report also included 14 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 474,999 confirmed cases, 93,259 probable cases, 8,208 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 17,000 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.5%, up from 3.7% in Saturday’s results.
To date, the state has performed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests.
