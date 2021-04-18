Supply of COVID-19 vaccines may be outpacing demand in Chatham County

“It’s a great opportunity for I think all healthcare providers to think creatively. ‘How can we better impact the community?’ And for us personally it’s a fantastic feeling when you have that person get their vaccine and they say ‘I can finally go see my grandkids, I can finally go see my parents.’ It’s been a hard year for a lot of people, and it makes us feel really good. Our team is super excited we’ve been able to help,” he said.