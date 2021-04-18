Supply of COVID-19 vaccines may be outpacing demand in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a race to get shots into arms. The Coastal Health District estimates about 25 percent of Chatham County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.
With vaccines readily available, healthcare providers like Coastal Care Partners say supply isn’t the problem anymore.
“I think we’ve reached a point where everyone who was super eager to get it has been vaccinated,” said Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners.
He says as a community we’ve done a good job vaccinating people, but there is still more to do.
“Now there are people out there that are thinking about it for whatever reason there may be obstacles in their way to getting it,” Pierce said.
Pierce says after vaccine eligibility expanded, he realized people weren’t coming into their clinic as much. So they took vaccines to the community by partnering with schools, businesses and other organizations.
“Make it easy for people to get the vaccine. They don’t have to leave work and go to a clinic. We’ll take the clinic to them and that really opened up a lot of avenues to get people vaccinated,” he said.
They’ve even gone beyond Chatham County. This weekend they traveled to Atlanta to help vaccinate movie production employees. Pierce says they plan to continue taking the vaccine to the people and think other providers can do it too.
“It’s a great opportunity for I think all healthcare providers to think creatively. ‘How can we better impact the community?’ And for us personally it’s a fantastic feeling when you have that person get their vaccine and they say ‘I can finally go see my grandkids, I can finally go see my parents.’ It’s been a hard year for a lot of people, and it makes us feel really good. Our team is super excited we’ve been able to help,” he said.
Pierce says they’ve vaccinated 12,000 people at their clinic on Skidaway Island and 1,500 school staff. He also says they’ve taken the vaccine to homebound patients.
