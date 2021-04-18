Warm start to the week ahead of a big cool down!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been a gorgeous day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with highs near 80 inland and temperatures closer to the mid 70s by the coast. Partly cloudy skies hold overhead this evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s after dinnertime.
Overnight, we’ll remain mostly dry with morning lows dropping to the upper 50s inland and lower 60s closer to the coast.
Monday Tybee Tides: 1.8′ 7:55AM I 6.3′ 2:06PM I 1.8′ 8:11PM
We’ll still have some clouds around Monday morning, but we will then see decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies return during the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.
Our mostly dry trend continues into Tuesday with a slight chance of a few isolated coastal showers, along with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day out of the next week, with highs in the lower 80s.
A cold front moves in on Wednesday, but it won’t bring rain with it. Cooler air will filter in quickly behind this front, dropping temperatures into the 40s Thursday morning! Temperatures will only rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday afternoon, followed by another morning in the 40s on Friday.
Friday looks mostly dry with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll then watch out next storm system move in on Saturday, bringing a chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rain chances linger into Sunday, but Saturday looks like the wetter day for now. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
