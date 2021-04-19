Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for abuse of a minor

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamonte Santel Youmans, 35, of Portal, Ga. after a criminal investigation, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Youmans has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation, Rape and Cruelty to Children in the first degree, among other charges, according to the release.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-1703.
