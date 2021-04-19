Businesses thankful for economic impact of RBC Heritage crowds

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Easter weekend, Spring Break, and the RBC Heritage all have massive impact on the local economy.
“This year, having Easter the weekend before and then RBC Heritage the week after really gave us two very, very good weeks for business,” Chamber CEO Bill Miles said.
Five thousand spectators were able to attend this year’s RBC Heritage every single day.
“2020, where we didn’t have any spectators to 2021, where we had 5,000 spectators each day with no grandstand or skybox and then really looking forward to 2022, it was like a steppingstone.”
And every visitor, player, and worker that came to the island means more economic opportunity.
“All the businesses here that are certainly busy we love to see those registers ringing, Heritage week is always really good for business on the island.”
The Hilton Head Chamber reports the Heritage has a $1.2 million economic impact on the region.
“The clientele that comes in for the Heritage because they like to eat out, and they probably eat out more than the normal guest that comes down,” Hudson’s owner Andrew Carmines said.
Businesses were able to see that benefit all week.
“So, we saw a lot of people after Friday, Saturday, and Sunday who are coming over from the tournament and it was like they had a good time.”
Businesses say they are just excited normal events are returning to the area.
“2022, we are really looking forward to being back at full capacity.”
