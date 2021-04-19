Construction continues on new Claxton High School

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers at Claxton High School will say goodbye to an old campus in late May and move to a new complex built for the present and the future.
Walk through the future Claxton High School and you’ll hear construction and see progress.
Crews continue hanging ceilings and other features in the large cafeteria. Some classrooms already have paint and carpet. Evans County’s superintendent says the $20 million project replaces a school that opened 50 years ago, with some additions over the decades. He says this design takes school safety into account as well as giving students and teachers what they need for decades to come.
“One of the things our high school teachers will see will be larger classrooms than what they’re used to at the old building. Fully automated, as far as Wi-Fi is concerned. New technology will be in place,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters.
He says modern lighting and air systems will make the building cheaper to operate. They’ve started sharing pictures and renderings with students and teachers to get them excited.
He hopes they’ll move teachers in late June or July to be ready for the new school year.
