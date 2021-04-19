Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-19-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will bring dry weather and mild temps today. Upper level moisture will move through the area Tuesday with more clouds but only a slight chance for showers. A dry cold front pushes through Wednesday night. No rain is forecast but temps will fall. High pressure returns into Friday with sunshine and cooler temps. Low pressure will impact our area this weekend. Rain and storms are possible Saturday but Sunday may be drier.
Today will be sunny, highs 73-80.
Tonight will be mostly clear early then increasing clouds, lows 53-64.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower early, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Sunday will be mostly cloud with a 20% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: W winds at 10-15 kts diminishing to 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: W winds at 5-10 kts becoming NE after midnight, seas 1 ft. Tuesday: E winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft.
