Evans Co. schools tracking data to consider protocol changes

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In the face of this pandemic, some communities have seen numbers improve and they’re looking to transition away from some protocols.
Two weeks from now, Evans County schools could look and feel different if the district does adjust some of the protocols put in place during the pandemic.
“Within the last three weeks, we’ve had no instances in the school system- no employees no students. We have had some students who stayed home from exposure,” said Superintendent Marty Waters.
He says they’ll track numbers through the end of the month. If they continue on this track, requirements like masks will become recommendations.
“The only things we’ll continue will be the recommendations - we’ll urge students on hand washing and hygiene. We’ll continue cleaning - fogging buildings twice a week.”
He says schools have been on strict mandates for 14 months and they’ll end the year in a safe but normal mode.
“We believe it’s safe to do this in May. Our students deserve a memorable prom, graduation.”
The superintendent says this is hardly jumping into the water head first, but more like wading back in.
