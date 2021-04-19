GBI closes case against CCPD captain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Police captain accused of domestic violence is back on the police force with a demotion.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms the criminal investigation involving then Capt. Gene Harley is closed.
No charges have been filed in the case.
According to a Chatham County Police internal affairs report, Harley was demoted to lieutenant after the department found he violated policy for quote “conduct unbecoming.”
It also found he more likely than not pushed someone and left a bruise during a domestic incident.
WTOC Investigates received a copy of the records Monday.
In an April 2 reprimand letter, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said he agreed with the internal affairs findings and the recommended demotion.
It reads in part, “I can reach no other conclusion based on the totality of the circumstances and the evidence that exists in this case.”
He added: Harley’s conduct had “garnered negative media attention”… which “brought discredit” to the department.
