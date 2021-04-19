Limited number of tickets on sale for 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry golf fans will have a second chance to enjoy a PGA TOUR event this spring.
A limited number of Daily Grounds tickets for the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree are now available online. The tournament is scheduled for June 10-13 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced the Palmetto Championship earlier this month after the RBC Canadian Open was canceled due to “logistical challenges” stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the PGA TOUR.
The ticket announcement comes the day after Stewart Cink won the 2021 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head.
Volunteer registration is also now open online.
Proceeds from the Palmetto Championship will benefit the Congaree Foundation, which seeks to “positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the globe by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf,” according to the release. The Foundation also partners with local nonprofits and groups, including Lowcountry Food Bank, the Boys & Girls Club of Jasper County and the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club.
