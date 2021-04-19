Monday | Clouds give way to sunshine, mild weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly cloudy, to cloudy, early morning sky - temperatures are in the upper 50s well-inland and low to mid-60s elsewhere.
Temperatures may dip into the 50s by the morning commute and clouds are forecast to continue thinning and clearing through the morning. More sunshine is forecast this afternoon with a temperature in the low to mid-70s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 70 and lower 80s today.
A couple of sprinkles or very light rain showers are possible early this morning, then it’ll be dry. Cool mornings, mild to warm afternoons and mostly dry days are expected into the middle of the work-week.
A strong cold front moves through later Wednesday and much chillier air filters in behind it. We’ll wake up to low and mid-40s Thursday morning, with breeze. Cool weather lingers through the end of the work-week.
Another storm system approaches this weekend and could bring a few rounds of rain this weekend. We’ll keep you updated.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
