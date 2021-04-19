Pandemic taking a toll on college students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Commencement ceremonies at colleges and universities are just a few weeks away, and there’s even more for students to celebrate after overcoming a one-of-a-kind school year.
University officials at Savannah State tell us communication has been the key to a successful school year during the pandemic.
For the 2020-2021 school year, most classes were online and there were some hybrid models offered.
During the past year, the university created a COVID Task Force and offered testing as well as vaccination clinics to students.
While they made it through the school year, some students cannot wait to get back into the classroom and back to all of the campus events.
“I am very much an introvert so seeing people on campus forced me to get out of my comfort zone, but with the pandemic and everybody being in their classrooms, it has been hard for us to meet new people because really how we met people was through campus events,” said Anaya Smith, SSU Junior, Criminal Justice Major.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to the old SSU that I experienced when I first came in 2018. Just seeing people around campus hanging out, classes being in-person, events being in-person,” said Chrisian Hill, SSU Junior, Mass Communications Major.
The SSU COVID Task Force will continue their work this fall and evaluate the safety of all in-person events, including an in-person graduation ceremony with limited attendance, which is scheduled for May 8.
