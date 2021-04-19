Savannah PD looking for suspect in domestic violence-related assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is trying to locate a suspect in a domestic violence-related aggravated assault that occurred last Thursday, April 15.
Officials say 24-year-old Kareem Allen is wanted on charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and obstructing or hindering a person making emergency phone calls.
Anyone with information on Allen’s location is asked to contact the SPD Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
