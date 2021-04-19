Savannah pediatrician offering COVID-19 vaccine to patients

“It’s really polarizing, we are seeing families that are so eager to get their kids their vaccine they want to get it younger than age 16 they are ready to go and we’re seeing families who are very hesitant who say oh it’s just to new and it’s too experimental and I’ve read on Facebook about side effects that I am worried about so we’re seeing it both ways the ones who are eager, we’re glad we can get them in, the ones who are hesitant we’re having those conversations daily to try to break open myths and get them in,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, Pediatrician.