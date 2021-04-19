Savannah Police responded to customer, employee altercation at Stephenson Avenue restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says it had to respond to a complaint at a restaurant Sunday night on Stephenson Avenue.
According to police, there are limited details on how the incident began, but the customer began yelling at the employee and at one point threatened to go to the car and “get her piece and take care of him.” The customer also reportedly tried to push her way into the business office where the employee was located.
Police say the customer was not on scene when officers arrived. Extra patrol was provided to the restaurant for the rest of the day.
