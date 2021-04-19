SC reports 518 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 518 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon as well as 13 new confirmed deaths.
The report also included 242 probable new cases and three probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 476,123 confirmed cases, 93,909 probable cases, 8,235 confirmed deaths and 1,117 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 15,887 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.4%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.1 million COVID-19 tests.
