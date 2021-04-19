Some groups feel their voices aren’t being heard about proposed changes to Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be coming to Forsyth Park in Savannah.
The Friends of Forsyth and the City of Savannah are the two key groups in the redesign of the park.
They say they want your input on the possible changes. Some organizations are already pushing back against the proposals.
Representatives of the Thomas Square Neighborhood Association and Victorian Neighborhoods Association sent a letter to the Friends of Forsyth Park outlining a few issues they have with the proposals for redesigning the park.
They say generally speaking, they believe the plans make the park less flexible, split visitors up, create new safety and maintenance concerns and reduce some of Forsyth’s most important characteristics. We spoke with the president of the Victorian Neighborhoods Association who says he believes the voices of everyday users of the park have not been heard so far in drawing up the plans.
“Our opinion is that the everyday users, the neighbors, residents and business owners adjacent to the park should be prioritized. We feel that our voice maybe matters more. We are the ones who see the park, we use the park. Some of us with our businesses adjacent to the park, that’s part of their livelihood,” said Ryan Madson, President, Victorian Neighborhood Association.
According to master plan organizers, this is exactly the kind of feedback they’re looking for at this stage in the process.
Madson says while his organization has been included in many discussions as part of the planning process, he says the VNA felt like they weren’t included in the design decision in the two proposed options.
“We believe that they really leaned into the surveys, and they’re taking some of the ideas from the survey respondents. Some of those people live adjacent to the park, some are our neighbors...many of them are not. Many of them live in surrounding areas, some of them may live in the county.”
The co-chair of the master plan project says all voices are equally important in this process, and that at this point, concept drawings are to help visualize potential changes.
“They’re really just a collection of ideas from the 2,300 surveys that we received from the community. And it’s really more just a visual way of laying them out so that it’s easier for people to see how they might be executed in the park,” said Eleanor Rhangos, Co-chair Forsyth Park Master Plan Project.
Still, proposed changes to the walkway dissecting the south end of the park, the path around Forsyth and the playground space are a concern for those who use the park on a daily basis.
“There’s a great deal of concern with parents and families with the idea of moving the playgrounds in closer proximity to some of the busier streets. And there’s a lot of concern about encroachment on the great lawn. Because we use those on a daily basis,” said Nancy Maia, VP Victorian Neighborhoods Association, West Side.
Friends of Forsyth leaders say they have reached out and spoken to at least one of the neighborhood association presidents who signed that letter addressing their concerns, and are working to talk to the others.
