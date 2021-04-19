Some residents concerned by development plan in Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in the Southern Woods at Rice Mill neighborhood are concerned about a proposal to amend the neighborhood’s current zoning plans.
“Sticking to the original plan for the neighborhood is really all we’re asking for,” said resident Wayne Shifflett.
Georgetown resident Wayne Shifflett has lived in the Southern Woods at Rice Mill neighborhood for 16 years. The things he says he loves about the area is that it’s quiet and full of nature. Things he’s concerned a new zoning plan would take away.
“It’s going to cause a lot of safety issues, a lot of issues with the environment and with our house values.”
According to the Metropolitan Planning Commission, a developer, Drapac Capital Partners, submitted an application to them asking to change the current zoning that allows approximately 120 lots to allow 155 lots.
“Our organization strongly feels that it would have a detrimental effect on not only to the aesthetics of the area, but the traffic coming in and out. We feel there’s probably a potential for flooding problems because it’s soft, dead ground back there and they’ll be paving over it,” said Ken Johnson, President of Southern Woods HOA.
With their request, the MPC says the lots would have to be brought down from the current 10,000 square foot lots to 6,000 square feet to fit all of the houses in.
“The property in question has been an undeveloped property for many years,” said District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee.
Alderman Kurtis Purtee has been contacted by the residents and says he wants to hear their concerns. He says first the request would have to be approved or denied by the MPC board. If approved, it would be the city council’s job to then approve or deny it.
“My role as the alderman is to gather the information from the community. Ask them what’s important, what they want to see, what don’t they want to see,” said Purtee.
“We’re trying to build a community out here that’s safe and friendly and not crowded,” said Johnson.
Alderman Purtee will be meeting the residents on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Residents hope this meeting will show the city that the rezoning plan is not desired.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.