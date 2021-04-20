Appling Co. murder conviction upheld

APPLING CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of an Appling County man serving life in prison.
James Vann was sentenced in 2013 after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing the mother of his toddler. The shooting happened in 2012.
Officers told WTOC they responded to a shooting on Bay Street where they found Tiesha Davis shot three times.
Vann was found guilty of six charges, including malice murder and felony murder.
Vann was sentenced to life without parole.
