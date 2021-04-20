City of Savannah continues search for next city manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah continues its search for the next city manager.
The application window is now closed.
City Council opted to go with a different search firm than the one used for the last search that yielded three finalists, none of which could reach a majority approval from Council.
The application window closed less than 24 hours ago, so it’s not clear exactly how many people submitted their resume in this latest search process.
Whoever is selected will be the third city manager to serve since former City Manager Rob Hernandez announced his resignation two years ago this month.
Since his departure, two long-time government administrators, Pat Monahan and now Michael Brown, have taken on the role on an interim basis.
While he would like to see a unanimous council decision on whoever is chosen, Mayor Johnson says he’s prepared for a much lower majority consensus.
“9 to 0 is my optimal. We’ll take 8 to 1. And at this point, if we have to go to 5 to 4, and a candidate is willing to come, it’s that important,” said Mayor Van Johnson.
As far as the timeline from this point forward, Mayor Johnson says he wants council to take their time, without taking too much time.
Because he says a qualified candidate who’s interested today, may not be in a month from now.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.