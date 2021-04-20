City of Savannah partners with company to offer sewer, water line protection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you own a house in Savannah, be on the lookout for some mail from the city.
A new service is now available that will repair your water and sewer lines connected to the city’s systems.
This new service was approved by the city council last year, and this week, the option will be available to all homeowners in Savannah.
The partnership with Service Line Warranties of America offers protection for damaged water and sewer lines. These repairs are not covered by homeowner’s insurance or by the city.
Starting this week, people can sign up for a protection plan, and then, when their water or sewer lines need repairs, they can call the 24-hour helpline and a local licensed contractor will go out to fix the service line with no additional service fees or deductibles.
“I’m excited because I have been working for five years with the national league of cities and the service line warranty program to bring this program in Savannah and I’m grateful to my colleagues on city council for seeing a need of helping people when they have these big water and sewer line problems,” said Mayor Van Johnson, City of Savannah.
The program does not cost anything for the city of Savannah, and no public funds were used to promote or administer the program.
This service is voluntary for homeowners to sign up for. So, if you live in the city, be on the lookout for a letter in the mail this week about how to get started if you are interested.
For additional information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.