Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Upper level moisture will move through the area today with clouds and a slight chance for showers. Skies will clear overnight and we’ll see lots of sun Wednesday. A dry cold front pushes through Wednesday night. No rain is forecast but temps will fall. High pressure returns into Friday with sunshine and cooler temps. Low pressure will impact our area this weekend. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A warm front will lift north of the area Saturday bringing warmer, more unstable air over the region. A cold front will push through late Saturday. Showers and a few storms possible early Saturday with a possible lull in activity for part of the afternoon. Rain and storm chances increase as the cold front approaches in the evening. Storm threat may end by midnight but rain chances linger through daybreak. High pressure returns Sunday with drier air and more sunshine into Monday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 70-79.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then mostly clear overnight, lows 57-63.
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with wind gusts to 25 mph, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers by daybreak, lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! It will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then afternoon sun, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: E winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kts becoming SW after midnight, seas 2 ft. Wednesday: W winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft.
