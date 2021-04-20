Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Upper level moisture will move through the area today with clouds and a slight chance for showers. Skies will clear overnight and we’ll see lots of sun Wednesday. A dry cold front pushes through Wednesday night. No rain is forecast but temps will fall. High pressure returns into Friday with sunshine and cooler temps. Low pressure will impact our area this weekend. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A warm front will lift north of the area Saturday bringing warmer, more unstable air over the region. A cold front will push through late Saturday. Showers and a few storms possible early Saturday with a possible lull in activity for part of the afternoon. Rain and storm chances increase as the cold front approaches in the evening. Storm threat may end by midnight but rain chances linger through daybreak. High pressure returns Sunday with drier air and more sunshine into Monday.