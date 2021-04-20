Disposal stations open in SC Saturday for drug take back program

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Prescription medication disposal stations can be found all over the country, near library’s, police departments, and many government buildings.
This Saturday, over 70 one-day disposal sites will open up across South Carolina. At the Bluffton Police Department, if you want to dispose of your medication, all you have to do is head inside. Before you put your medication in the box you head over to the front desk where you let them know it is not a needle or a liquid.
Once your medication has been approved to safely go inside, you open the box, check your medicine, and you’re good to go on your way.
Last year, Beaufort County had over 20 reported overdoses, many caused by opiate abuse. The Department of Health and Environmental Control says over 50 percent of abused prescription drugs come from family or friends.
“A lot of those pain medications are opioids. So, they are very addictive. So, if you do not need the, some people need them because if they are in pan, we don’t want somebody to get their hands on that product or that medication and try to use them or sell them, so, we give our citizens the means to get rid of this medication safely,” said Christian Gonzalez, with Beaufort Police.
Take back programs and specialized take back days like April 24 are designed to prevent that abuse from happening in the first place. At the last national drug take back day in October, over 500 tons of prescription drugs were collected across the nation.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.