Free tax help being offered in Savannah, Effingham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t completed your taxes yet, don’t worry, you still have time. And if you need some help, the Neighborhood Improvement Association has extended its services to help you file your taxes for free.
The deadline to file your taxes is May 17, 2021. To continue helping people for free up until that date arrives, the Neighborhood Improvement Association is continuing its volunteer services in Savannah and at the United Way office in Effingham County. All you need is a photo ID, your social security card, and all other forms you received to file your taxes.
There are no requirements. The services are open to anyone who needs help filing their taxes.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to help them and that is one of the reasons why I do volunteer work, is to go ahead and let them know that we are here for them. The folks that come here are wonderful people and it is a great feeling to help them because they are really appreciative of what we do,” said Judith Feliciano, United Way Co-Coordinator in Effingham County.
The Effingham United Way Office has seen a 25-percent increase from last year, helping nearly 500 people so far this tax season.
The Neighborhood Improvement Association is located at 1812 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401. It’s open all year long to help with services like filing taxes. Click here for more information.
The Effingham United Way office is located at 711 Zitterour Dr, Rincon, GA 31326, and is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays through May 17 for tax filing help. Click here for more information.
