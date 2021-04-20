Georgia Southern, Savannah State will not require COVID vaccines

By WTOC Staff | April 20, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 2:36 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern and Savannah State universities currently have no plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

Georgia Southern University telling WTOC today they currently have no plans to require vaccines and any change would come from the University System of Georgia.

For Savannah State University, officials said vaccinations are not required. But they are encouraging students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated now before the end of this semester, and before returning to campus in the fall.

