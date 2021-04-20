Protest held for suspect in 2020 roadway shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Supporters of a young man in Statesboro facing murder charges say he was targeted because of race and fired his gun in self-defense.
They gathered Tuesday to support him and call for Marc Wilson to be released on bond. Wilson faces murder charges in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle Wilson says was chasing him.
Relatives and supporters of Wilson said they planned this week of action to keep attention on his case and hopefully spark movement in the court process.
Wilson’s sister, Chelsea Burnett, spoke about her brother at the rally on the courthouse square. She describes him as a caring and loving person.
“He has a smile that will light up the world. He has a soul that is compassionate and caring for everyone around him. He’s a protector. He’s very protective of people around him,” Burnett said.
He faces murder charges from a shooting last June. Wilson’s attorneys contend he and his girlfriend were taunted with racial slurs by a truckload of young men who followed Wilson’s car and tried to run him off the road.
They contend Wilson fired a warning shot, but it struck the truck and killed Haley Hutcheson. Supporters believe Wilson is just as much a victim as her.
“We need to get people’s eyes on this case. We need to get people to know who Marc is.”
They’ve planned events ranging from passing out flyers to a call in blitz to the judge’s office to wrapping things up with another rally Saturday.
