SC reports drop in new COVID-19 cases, increase in percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 362 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down from 518 on Monday.
The report also included 202 probable new cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 476,506 confirmed cases, 94,100 probable cases, 8,237 confirmed deaths and 1,118 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 7,756 individual tests with a percent positive of 6.2%, up from 4.4%.
To date, the state has performed almost 7.2 million COVID-19 tests.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.