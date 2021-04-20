SCDNR: Rabbit disease concerns South Carolina wildlife officials

Hook says the virus is transmitted by direct and indirect contact. Direct contact occurs when a rabbit comes into physical contact with an infected rabbit or the urine or feces of an infected rabbit. Indirect contact occurs when a rabbit comes into contact with objects contaminated by the virus, including clothing worn by people who have handled contaminated objects or infected rabbits. Also, the virus can be spread through rabbit products such as fur, meat, or wool. Insects, birds, rodents, predators, and pets have also been known to spread RHDV2.