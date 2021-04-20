Tuesday | Clouds, chance of sprinkles back in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s out the door this morning. You may need a light jacket this morning.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the upper 70s this afternoon. It’ll be mostly dry, but a few sprinkles are possible. Clouds linger into the evening as the temperature cools back into the lower 70s and, eventually, 60s.
We begin Wednesday in the mid and upper 50s in many spots, under a clearer sky. Wednesday features more sunshine. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be a windy day; sustained 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH.
Colder air filters in Wednesday evening and we’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid and upper 40s Thursday morning. Much cooler weather lingers through late in the work-week.
Big changes arrive this weekend as the next storm system approaches. The chance of rain peaks Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
