Born without a birth certificate, a lifelong struggle for some in the South

“I think a lot of people just don’t understand how difficult it is. You need an ID for everything,” said Thomas. “I had one gentleman who carried around a social security check. It was his first sort of lump sum check when he started getting benefits,” said Green. “He carried it around for almost a year. He couldn’t cash it, because he didn’t have a bank account, because he didn’t have a photo ID, because he didn’t have a birth certificate.”