Cause of two fires in Jesup still under investigation

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Two fires occurred Tuesday in Jesup.
The first one happened in downtown Jesup around 3:30 pm. The other on Peachtree Street about five hours after.
The Jesup Fire Department says Tuesday’s fire started in an alley and you can still smell the smoke and see the debris. The fire chief said a dumpster caught on fire and the flames got so high the roof of two local businesses also caught fire.
Surveillance video outside Professional Edge Flooring in downtown Jesup shows the moment the dumpster started smoldering. No less than five minutes later, the flame spread to the store’s warehouse roof.
Jesup’s fire chief says crews arrived and could see flames and smoke from the stores. With the help of several surrounding agencies, the fire was out in about 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but two stores have fire damage, six have smoke damage including The Historic Strand Theatre.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the dumpster to catch on fire.
“Right now, we believe it’s just probably accidental. We’re not exactly sure yet,” Jesup Fire Chief Josh Huffman said.
Crews stayed on scene for three hours monitoring hot spots until they had to respond to another fire less than two miles away on Peachtree Street.
Chief Huffman says crews arrived and found fire coming from the second floor through the roof of the building, which is being remodeled for DeVita Dialysis.
No one was inside the building, but the chief says it’s a total loss and it’s too soon to say what caused the fire.
“We’re still waiting on the fire marshal to arrive to investigate that one.”
