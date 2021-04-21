Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front pushes through tonight. The front will not have any rain but winds will increase and temps will fall overnight. High pressure returns Thursday into Friday with sunshine and cooler temps. Low pressure will impact our area this weekend. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A warm front will lift north of the area Saturday bringing warmer, more unstable air over the region. A cold front will push through late Saturday. Showers and a few storms possible early Saturday with a possible lull in activity for part of the afternoon. Rain and storm chances increase as the cold front approaches in the evening. Storm threat may end around midnight but rain chances linger through daybreak. High pressure returns Sunday with drier air and more sunshine into Monday.