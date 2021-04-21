Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front pushes through tonight. The front will not have any rain but winds will increase and temps will fall overnight. High pressure returns Thursday into Friday with sunshine and cooler temps. Low pressure will impact our area this weekend. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! A warm front will lift north of the area Saturday bringing warmer, more unstable air over the region. A cold front will push through late Saturday. Showers and a few storms possible early Saturday with a possible lull in activity for part of the afternoon. Rain and storm chances increase as the cold front approaches in the evening. Storm threat may end around midnight but rain chances linger through daybreak. High pressure returns Sunday with drier air and more sunshine into Monday.
Today will be sunny and breezy with wind gust up to 30mph, highs 78-82.
Tonight will be clear and breezy, lows 40-50.
Thursday will be sunny, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers by daybreak, lows near 60.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! It will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then sunny, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: SMALL CRAFT ADVIDORY from 6pm tonight through Thursday morning. Today: W winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: NW winds at 20-25 kts with gusts to 30 kts, seas 2-3 ft building to 4 ft away from coast. Thursday: N winds at 15-20 kts gusts to 25 kts becoming E at 5-10 kts, seas 2-4 ft.
