Gov. Kemp speaks at school leader’s conference in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Superintendent’s and school district leaders from all over Georgia gathered in Savannah for the annual Georgia School Superintendent Association Conference.
They were not able to meet last year because of the pandemic but came back in-person with support from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
The theme of this year’s event is “steadily leading in an uncertain environment” and that is certainly something we have been facing because of the pandemic.
The conference brought out not only local leaders from Savannah-Chatham, Bryan County and more, but those all over the state to talk about common issues, share ideas and experiences.
Gov. Kemp spoke to the group on Wednesday. He talked about how far we have come in a difficult year and praised Georgia schools for going the extra mile for students. He called them heroes for all they have done and will continue to do.
The governor during the conference took time to sign HB 32, which will begin a pilot program to recruit a thousand teachers to teach in rural or low performing schools in high need areas offering a $3,000 tax credit to recruit and retain educators in schools that need them the most.
He feels it moves public education forward.
“I want to thank you all for your commitment to Georgia students as well as teachers in these unprecedented times. We have all come a long way in the last year. We faced many challenges and many hardships but standing here today as your 83rd governor, I believe that we have a lot to look forward to in our state and I am very optimistic,” Gov. Kemp said.
The governor said he feels we are well on our way back to normal in the Peach State and partly with help from events like this one bringing in business and boosting economies.
